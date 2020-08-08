After additional assessments, Morrison County Emergency Manager Victoria Ingram said that the county is looking at about $700,000 in damages to public infrastructure from a rainstorm, June 29.
Over 9 inches of rain was recorded in the area, “a historic amount,” Ingram said, leaving the county with a possible $300,000 in damages in early July. The emergency management team requested that the County Board of Commissioners declare an emergency so that state Homeland Security and Emergency Manager (HSEM) officials could assess the damages.
The new $700,000 cost estimate may increase as Ingram said a few more locations are being assessed.
Reports have been submitted to HSEM and the county is waiting to hear back on next steps, Ingram said.
“As you can imagine they’re very busy; 2020 has been quite the year. We’re on their list,” she said.
County residents have reached out to commissioners and the emergency management team about what they can do as home or even business owners, Ingram said.
“I know that there were some homes that were impacted, there were some questions in regards to what we would do for homeowners or businesses in regards to water that they had taken on,” she said.
Home or business owners may be able to qualify for a low interest loan through HSEM’s small business disaster loan program, Ingram said. The county would have to report at least 25 homes and/or businesses that each have 40% or more in uninsured losses from the specific June 29 incident.
Ingram said she is working with cities and townships to find homeowners facing damages from the event. So far only two townships have reported such damages she said. Home or business owners with 40% or more in uninsured losses from the rain event can contact their local officials or county emergency management team.
