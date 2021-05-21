Monday, May 24 ­— Goulash, corn, peas, bread, fruit.

Tuesday, May 25 — Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, bread, fruit.

Wednesday, May 26 — Hamburger rice hot dish, bread, green beans, veggies and dip, fruit.

Thursday, May 27 — Last day: Hot dog on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, May 28 — No school.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Recommended for you

Load comments