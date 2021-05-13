Monday, May 17 ­— Hot dog or hamburger on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, May 18 — Taco soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Wednesday, May 19 — Bosco sticks with pizza sauce, cheesy broccoli, green beans, fruit.

Thursday, May 20 — Pork rib on bun, french fries, corn, fruit.

Friday, May 21 — Cheese pizza, Caesar salad, green beans, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

