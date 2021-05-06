Monday, May 10 ­— Chicken tetrazzini, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, broccoli, fruit.

Tuesday, May 11 — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, veggies with dip, fruit.

Wednesday, May 12 — Chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, carrots, fruit.

Thursday, May 13 — Hot ham and cheese on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, May 14 — Cheese pizza, corn, carrots, celery and dip, strawberries.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Recommended for you

Load comments