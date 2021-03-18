Monday, March 22 — Sloppy jo on whole grain bun, french fries, pickles, baked beans, fruit.
Tuesday, March 23 — Chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, buttered bread, fruit.
Wednesday, March 24 — Goulash, buttered bread, corn, cooked carrots, fruit.
Thursday, March 25 — Chili, grilled cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday, March 26 — No school.
• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.