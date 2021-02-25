Monday, March 1 ­— No school.

Tuesday, March 2 — Taco soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Wednesday, March 3 — Hot ham and cheese on whole grain bun, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit.

Thursday, March 4 — Hamburger rice hotdish, buttered bread, corn, veggies and dip, fruit.

Friday, March 5 — Bosco sticks with pizza sauce, Caesar salad, green beans, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments