Monday, February 1 ­— Hamburger on whole grain bun, french fries, pickles, veggies and dip, fruit.

Tuesday, February 2 — Goulash, carrots, baked beans, buttered bread, fruit.

Wednesday, February 3 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered bread, corn, fruit.

Thursday, February 4 — Chicken tetrazzini, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, peas, fruit.

Friday, February 5 — French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, cheese stick, tater tots, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

