Monday, April 5 ­— No school.

Tuesday, April 6 — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, veggies with dip, fruit.

Wednesday, April 7 — Hot ham and cheese on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.

Thursday, April 8 — Goulash, buttered bread, corn, cooked carrots, fruit.

Friday, April 9 — Cheese pizza, Caesar salad, green beans, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments