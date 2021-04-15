Monday, April 19 — Chicken noodle soup, corn, peas, buttered bread, fruit.
Tuesday, April 20 — Chicken fajita on shell, lettuce, cheese, salsa, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, April 21 — Hot dogs on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday, April 22 — eat sandwich, chips, carrots and celery sticks with dip, fruit.
Friday, April 23 — Fish sticks, au gratin potatoes, graham crackers, corn, fruit.
• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.
