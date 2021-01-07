Monday, January 11 ­— Sloppy jo on bun, roasted potatoes, pickles, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday, January 12 — Taco soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.

Wednesday, January 13 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit.

Thursday, January 14 — Hot ham and cheese on bun, au gratin potatoes, beaked beans, fruit.

Friday, January 15 — Pancakes, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheese stick, fruit.

• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.

Load comments