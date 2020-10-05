Holy Trinity Catholic School to host ‘Steak and Wine Fundraiser’ virtually

Normally the “Steak and Wine Fundraiser” held by the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz is a fun event for people to get together, eat well and bid on donated items they like. While the eighth annual fundraiser is still underway, the event will be held virtually due to COVID.
Many visitors’ highlight of the event is the camaraderie among the visitors. Coordinator Steve Andres encourages people, if they are comfortable with doing so, to get together with their inner circle of friends and family and have a viewing gathering of the fundraiser. That way, they still get the to enjoy the social aspect of the event while limiting any potential spread of COVID.
“We wanted to make sure that our students could remain in session, so with the risk of COVID, we didn’t feel gathering in our typical fashion was appropriate this year,” Andres said.
Bidding is currently open at www.givergy.us/holytrinitysw where auction items can also be viewed. The live auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
How the bidding works is that those who are interested in a particular item, select it and enter the bid amount.
Bidders will be asked to register their details and then confirm their bid. One handy function is the “Max Bid” option which allows bidders to direct the system to keep bidding for them up to the amount they entered.
Bidders will also be able to receive text message notifications when they have been outbid.
There are currently more than 70 different items available.
Some of the items include a variety of baskets, social gatherings, Super Bowl parties, mini vacations, grills, quilts, wine barrel furniture, sports memorabilia, canned items, homemade syrup, decorates sheet cakes and more.
Some items are reserved for the live auction only, which includes a trap shoot party, Janson manure hauling, a two-night stay at Grand Marais Home and a blessed guitar.
“Our auction items are usually quite popular,” Andres said.
Those who want to donate can do so online, as well, or by contacting Andres at (320) 630-5303 or sandres@desrs.com.
For any questions regarding the auction items, contact Andres.
Andres said the goal is to raise $80,000, which will be used to support the school. It is the school’s largest fundraiser.
