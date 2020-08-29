Arron Matthew Holloway, 28, Bowlus was charged with a felony for fleeing a police officer and felony fifth degree controlled substance abuse in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an Aug. 22 incident, when an officer a made a traffic stop after noting a driver was not wearing his seat belt and had an illegal tint on the window.
After the officer activated the emergency lights, the driver allegedly led the officer on a long pursuit.
The driver allegedly ignored several controlled intersections and was able to evade spike strips placed on the road by officers ahead of the scene.
Eventually the officer was able to direct the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch where the driver allegedly exited and began to run on foot.
The officer then pulled his firearm and the driver followed verbal commands to surrender.
After identifying Holloway as the driver, officers allegedly found a substance that field-tested positive as 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and also located $3,089 in cash.
If convicted, Holloway could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Holloway, was convicted of felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court, Aug. 26.
Those charges stemmed from a Sept. 22, 2019 incident, when a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Holloway for a passenger not having a seat belt on and for allegedly appearing to make an evasive turn when the trooper approached the vehicle.
During a search, the trooper found 2.8 grams of methamphetamine on Holloway.
Another gram of meth was found inside of a pair of brass knuckles in the vehicle, the criminal complaint said.
Holloway was sentenced to one year and one day in prison with a stay for five years, five years of supervised probation and was credited for serving 49 days in local confinement.
