Matthew Holley always wished Little Falls had a grocery and restaurant delivery service.
He decided to take matters into his own hands.
In late February, Holley launched “We Get It,” a delivery service that can save Little Falls residents from making a trip to the store or their favorite restaurants for a to-go order.
“I had never really heard from other people that this was something that they wanted, but I know it was something I had wished we had in Little Falls,” he said. “I just thought this was something that would probably go over pretty well in a town our size.”
Holley moved to Little Falls in 2012. Prior to starting We Get It, he was a stay-at-home dad after health problems prevented him from working outside of the home. He saw options such as Instacart in larger towns and thought it was something he could bring to Little Falls and still be able to care for his 19-month-old son, Hunter.
He said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with Hunter being a toddler, it became nearly impossible to find a day care that had availability.
“I thought this would be a little easier, physically, and it would allow me a little more flexibility,” he said. “I can take my son with me when I go to pick up orders.”
To get We Get It off the ground, Holley initially hoped to partner with a developer to create his own smartphone application. The costs and availability were prohibitive, so he opted to run his business through Dumpling, an app which specializes in independent grocery delivery business owners.
To enlist Holley’s services, anyone can download the Dumpling app on their smartphone. From there, click on “Find a Shopper” and enter Little Falls’ ZIP code. That will allow the user to select We Get It as the business with which they would like to work.
Users can select a store — such as Walmart, Aldi or Walgreen’s — or select “Delivery Only” for stores not pre-loaded into the app, such as Coborn’s. The same can be done for pickup and delivery from local restaurants.
Holley said the only thing users should remember is that the Dumpling app uses national average prices for each item. They will always only be charged the price of each item in the Little Falls store. The flat fee for restaurant pickup and delivery is $12 and for grocery pickup and delivery is 15% of the cost of the order — 10% of which goes to Holley.
“One of the reasons I really thought this would be good for people right now is with COVID,” he said. “I thought this could be particularly useful for people who are older or immunocompromised. By going out and doing their shopping, I think that’s a population that I can help. And, I should mention, I take all of the precautions. I sanitize, wear gloves when I handle people’s items and all of that.”
Holley said he doesn’t have set hours, though he typically does pickups between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. most days. People can choose a pickup and delivery time when they make their order.
Holley said he is hoping the business will eventually expand to where he has to enlist more shoppers. For now though, he appreciates the opportunity to be able to work while also being able to care for his son.
“My hopes would be that this takes off and gets large enough that I’m going to need help,” Holley said. “I’ve been getting orders, but right now it’s still been small enough that I can handle everything myself.”
