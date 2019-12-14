Tim and Martha Healy, along with her sister, Betsy Lundquist, are in their 20th year of operating Bear Trax, a store that Martha described as a, “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it,” kind of store.”
As is common tradition for many, they put up holiday lights for the winter season in 2001. They added more and more lights until Martha said it really took off eight years ago when they decided to donate their contributions for the lights to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Before then, people would stop in and ask if they could donate to help with the display, which Bear Trax, located 12 miles north of Hillman, has put up every year since.
“We have a lot of kids that make their moms and dads come through when they’re out and about at night,” Martha said.
Betsy said they put up the lights over a period of time.
“It’s weeks because you have to check them all out before you put them up,” she said. “It’s probably almost a day of just laying extension cords.”
Betsy and Martha both said that over the years they’ve received several LED lights from people, as well as focusing on switching to LED on their own. They said hardly notice a change to the electric bill compared to before when they didn’t have LED lights.
They have hundreds of string lights, a good herd of deer, a nativity scene, trees with lights that flicker to music and many other lights displayed inside and outside the store. The sisters said they used to keep track of the number of lights, but quit after about 30,000.
Martha said the store has a book exchange and a jigsaw puzzle exchanges well as DVDs for rent.
“So many of the people that are up here are just up for weekends or just up for the week or something,” she said.
A 20-year-old cat named Mama Cat, became the store cat when she appeared one day in 2003, and the Healys decided to keep her.
Martha and Tim both live in the store since it has built-in living quarters. Betsy lives next door and her yard is an extension of the lights set up at the store.
“We kept the name Bear Trax from the folks who had it before us. He passed away from cancer and so ... we got to meet his wife and his kids and we asked if we could just keep it Bear Trax and they thought that was wonderful,” Martha said.
Cancer hit the community particularly hard one year, which is when the family decided to start collecting donations for the American Cancer Society.
Cancer not only touched the community, but directly under the roof of Bear Trax.
Betsy was diagnosed with stage four triple negative breast cancer and has been in remission for 10 years. Her sister, Martha, has been in remission from stage one breast cancer for six years.
Healy said, “They did gene testing on me because of Betsy, but mine was not genetic.”
Martha said of her sister, “She had a miracle; she shouldn’t be here, seriously.”
The sisters have a true connection to the charity they donate to. All these years later, Tim and Betsy put up the lights and take donations for the cause.
Martha said the store really was a dream.
“Tim always wanted to own his own hardware store so this just came with all the extra stuff and you know your dream is always to have your own business; work for yourself,” she said.
Tim and Martha will both be turning 65 in the next six months, so Martha said they will be looking to sell.
“We hope that whoever purchases the store will continue the tradition of at least the lights if not the name. We’re hoping to move across the street, so we’ll know,” she said.
