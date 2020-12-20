Holiday Gift Giving Program gives struggling families a holly jolly Christmas

With a heart of giving back to the community they live in, the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley in Little Falls grabs 100 tags every year to the “Holiday Gift Giving Program” and distributes them among their employees. Each tag contains a list of items a person, whether an adult or child, needs or wishes for at Christmas.
Brigadier General Lowell Kruse said that getting people to fill the tags has never been an issue. To the contrary, they often run out of tags and can then ask for more. They are more than willing to give.
“It’s a third brick in my wall of things that are important, which is to be the best neighbor we can be. Our employees, they live inside of our community and understand what a quality and good job they have at Camp Ripley, so they really want to try to give back,” he said.
The 100 tags were filled and the donations were collected and brought to the location of the Holiday Gift Giving Program by Kruse, Sergeant Andrew Wensman, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shane Haugen and Tim Krouth with the Minnesota National Guard, Monday. In addition, the employees as Camp Ripley donate many pounds of food to the Morrison County Food Shelf, Kruse said.
Kruse and several others from Camp Ripley delivered this year’s collection of donations to the Holiday Gift Giving Program, Monday. The donations included three bicycles, Legos, baseball bats, Barbie dolls, remote-controlled cars, infant activity gyms, stuffed animals, kids’ tablets, clothes and more.
This year, the Holiday Gift Giving Program celebrate 25 years. The program was founded by Judy Buckingham of Little Falls, after she learned that the “Toys for Tots” program would cease to exist after the Salvation Army moved out of Morrison County, unless someone continued with the program.
“I called them and said I was willing to help anybody, but didn’t want to take over the program. Two weeks later, I still hadn’t heard anything and called and found out nobody had stepped forward,” she said.
Seeing the need, Buckingham decided to start the Holiday Gift Giving Program for one year with the intention of having someone else spearhead it thereafter.
“I was only going to do it for one year and here we are, 25 years later,” she said.
Buckingham said the employees at Camp Ripley have been very supportive of the program ever since it started. It’s the same with businesses, individuals and others in the community. Their willingness to make sure those who are less fortunate have a good Christmas touches her heart tremendously.
“It takes so many to make this work and it overjoys me to see so many are willing to support it. People may think there are so many bad things about this community, but you have to see the good things,” she said.
Each year, Buckingham starts to prepare for the program in September and in October, letters are sent out to area businesses and a guest column published in the Morrison County Record. Forms that families in need can fill out are also placed at the courtesy counter at Coborn’s and Walmart until Nov. 15. Once the forms are collected, Buckingham goes through the lists, assigns a number to each family and then gives each person in the family a specific tag number.
The items people have wished for are then written on a tag people can grab and purchase items for.
While there are not any specific guidelines as to who is eligible to participate in the Holiday Gift Giving Program, Buckingham said one requirement is that they live in Morrison County. Usually there are families who are struggling one way or another through losing their job, facing a health issue, or escaping an abusive relationship with little or nothing but their clothes they wore and more, Buckingham said.
Although many people may purchase every item on the tag, Buckingham said that she keeps track of each list and marks off what has been covered. If there are any items that have not been donated to that specific tag number, they look to see if they have that specific item in their general collection or one of the volunteers purchases it with money that has been donated.
For many families, filling a tag is not only a way of making a difference for another family, but also a way of spending time together.
Tim Krouth with the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley said a lot of employees who have children will often try to find a tag of a child who is in the same age group as their son or daughter. They will then go shopping together with their child picking out what toy to buy for the child on the tag. It’s not unusual for their children to want to buy every single item on the list and more.
“It’s kind of cool watching them get the kids involved in picking out the things for the kids versus just the parents going shopping,” Krouth said.
While many will ask for a variety of toys, Buckingham said it isn’t unusual for basic items, such as clothes, shoes, blankets, diapers and more, to be requested.
What really breaks her heart is the reality some of the wishes reflect. This year, several tags included wishes from teenaged girls for a bra.
“The ones that are desperate for undergarments, that’s probably the toughest ones. For most people, that is a very personal thing and then have to ask somebody else to get it for you, that’s heartbreaking. Those are the ones that really tug. They don’t even have the ability or finances to pick out their own bra,” she said.
Although Buckingham heads up the program, she is very quick to give the credit to the volunteers. Like a train, she may be the engine that keeps the program going, she said, but without the rest of the train cars, the volunteers and the community support, it would be impossible to pull it off.
Volunteering at the Holiday Gift Giving Program has also been an eye opener for many volunteers of the need in the community, especially on the day the receiving family picks up their gifts.
“You see the desperate need. Doing this makes me feel really good, but it’s not about me. It’s about making sure that the kids have something to open up on Christmas Day. It’s about giving people any part of joy and especially this year, any sense of normalcy,” she said.
Buckingham appreciates the support Camp Ripley and others in the community continues to show to the Holiday Gift Giving Program.
“It overjoys me to see so many willing to support it,” she said.
