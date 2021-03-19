Shawn Gregory Mosier, 55, Holdingford, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 13, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man threatening his significant other with a knife in Upsala. When the deputy responded, he observed a female running from the residence.
The female victim allegedly stated that Mosier was inside her residence with a knife and that her adult son was inside with him. Eventually, the son left the residence as well.
At that point, the deputy directed Mosier to come outside. He exited the residence and allegedly stated he was “going to kill himself and harm other people” if the deputy did not leave. Mosier was allegedly holding a knife to his throat while the deputy was talking with him.
Eventually, Mosier was allowed to leave the scene and he was arrested a short time later in Stearns County.
The deputy took a recorded statement from the victim in which she allegedly stated she was in bed and heard someone enter her residence. She said Mosier entered her residence and was upset because she filed for divorce and would not answer her cellphone, according to the complaint.
The victim allegedly said Mosier was pointing a knife at her and threatening her multiple times. She said her adult son picked up another knife in order to protect her.
Eventually, everyone put the knives down and her son called 911.
Mosier’s criminal history shows he was previously convicted of violating no contact orders on three separate felonies in Stearns County in January 2018. He also has domestic assault related convictions within the last 10 years. The prior convictions enhance the current charge.
If convicted, Mosier faces a maximum penalty of 12 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $24,000.
