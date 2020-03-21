Carter Michael Steen, 26, Holdingford has been charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for possessing counterfeit currency.
The charges stem from a March 10 incident, when law enforcement was notified of a man at a gas station allegedly attempting to pay with counterfeit money.
When an officer arrived, Steen allegedly admitted to getting the bills from a coworker.
The officer reported learning that Steen had his license revoked and had a warrant out for his arrest.
After placing Steen under arrest and searching his vehicle, the officer allegedly discovered a substance that field-tested positive for 2.55 grams of marijuana.
If convicted Steen faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
