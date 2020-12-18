Joel Roger Hoheisel, 33, Pierz, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court, Dec. 9.
The charge stems from an April 11 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and identified Hoheisel as the driver.
The officer reported that the Hoheisel appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
A second officer arrived to conduct a K-9 search of the vehicle where Hoheisel admitted to possessing heroin in his wallet on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A baggie was located and the substance inside was heroin and weighed 1.2 grams
Hoheisel was also fined $100.
