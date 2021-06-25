Dustin Eugene Hoffman, 46, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 months in prison for a felony domestic assault conviction, and 27 months in prison for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

On March 20, 2019, a Morrison County District Court judge ordered Hoffman to have no contact with a protected party. The DANCO remains in effect.

On May 10, the protected party contacted law enforcement and reported that she had been receiving messages from Hoffman over Facebook, a violation of the DANCO. She showed the messages — many of which were offensive in nature — to a deputy. Hoffman had sent approximately 52 messages to her that day.

Hoffman was arrested in Mahnomen County and brought back to the Morrison County Jail, where he declined to give a statement to law enforcement.

Hoffman’s criminal history shows that he has multiple prior felony convictions. He violated a DANCO in Stearns County in both 2013 and 2015, and had a felony conviction for domestic assault by strangulation from Benton County in 2013. He also had a gross misdemeanor domestic assault conviction out of Benton County in 2012.

