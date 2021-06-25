Dustin Eugene Hoffman, 46, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 months in prison for a felony domestic assault conviction, and 27 months in prison for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On March 20, 2019, a Morrison County District Court judge ordered Hoffman to have no contact with a protected party. The DANCO remains in effect.
On May 10, the protected party contacted law enforcement and reported that she had been receiving messages from Hoffman over Facebook, a violation of the DANCO. She showed the messages — many of which were offensive in nature — to a deputy. Hoffman had sent approximately 52 messages to her that day.
Hoffman was arrested in Mahnomen County and brought back to the Morrison County Jail, where he declined to give a statement to law enforcement.
Hoffman’s criminal history shows that he has multiple prior felony convictions. He violated a DANCO in Stearns County in both 2013 and 2015, and had a felony conviction for domestic assault by strangulation from Benton County in 2013. He also had a gross misdemeanor domestic assault conviction out of Benton County in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.