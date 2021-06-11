Dustin Eugene Hoffman, 46, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On March 20, 2019, a Morrison County District Court judge ordered that Hoffman have no contact with a protected party. The order was still in effect when, on May 10, a resident of Morrison County reported to law enforcement that she had been receiving messages over Facebook from Hoffman in violation of the DANCO.
A deputy met with the protected party and looked at the messages on her phone that appeared to be coming from Hoffman. Many of the messages were offensive, according to the criminal complaint. There were approximately 52 messages sent to her that day.
Hoffman was later arrested in Mahnomen County and brought to the Morrison County Jail. He declined to give comment to law enforcement.
Hoffman’s criminal history shows that he has multiple felony convictions for violating domestic abuse no contact orders, with two in Stearns County from 2013 and 2015, respectively. He also has a felony conviction for felony assault from Benton County in 2013 and a gross misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction from 2012, also in Benton County.
The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, Hoffman faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
