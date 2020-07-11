Daniel Gene Hoehle, 34, Little Falls, was convicted of a felony charge in Morrison County District Court for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
The charge stemmed from a Oct. 16, 2019 incident, when a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol pulled a vehicle over after it drove around barricades on Highway 27 in Little Falls.
The driver was identified as Hoehle and a female passenger was identified as an individual he is not supposed to be in contact with, according to a court order filed June 28, 2019 and personally served to Hoehle, Sept. 5, 2019. Due to previous convictions, the current charge was elevated to a felony.
Hoehle was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison with a stay for five years, fined $50, credited for 51 days served in local confinement and sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.