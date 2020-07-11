Daniel Gene Hoehle, 34, Little Falls, was convicted of a felony charge in Morrison County District Court for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

The charge stemmed from a Oct. 16, 2019 incident, when a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol pulled a vehicle over after it drove around barricades on Highway 27 in Little Falls.

The driver was identified as Hoehle and a female passenger was identified as an individual he is not supposed to be in contact with, according to a court order filed June 28, 2019 and personally served to Hoehle, Sept. 5, 2019. Due to previous convictions, the current charge was elevated to a felony.

Hoehle was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison with a stay for five years, fined $50, credited for 51 days served in local confinement and sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

