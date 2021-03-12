Roger Richard Hodgman, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court on March 4, to five years of probation stemming from a felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance conviction.
On July 16, 2020, an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating drug sales near Little Falls. While driving through the city, he observed a vehicle being driven by Hodgman, with whom he was familiar from previous drug investigations.
The investigator knew Hodgman did not have a valid driver’s license. When the Little Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hodgman, the officer advised the investigator that there was a backpack in the back seat of Hodgman’s vehicle.
Once the investigator had obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, on July 21, 2020, he opened the backpack and located numerous items of drug paraphernalia such as syringes, plastic baggies, digital scales and torches. There was also a plastic container which held two separate clear plastic baggies, each containing a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
One baggie weighed 5.39 grams and the second was 2.26 grams, and the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. A third baggie contained heroin and weighed .84 grams with packaging.
Hodgman was given credit for three days served in local confinement.
