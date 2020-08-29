Roger Richard Hodgman, 29, Little Falls, faces a felony for fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a July 16 incident, when an officer spotted a vehicle belonging to a person he knew did not have a valid driver’s license and conducted a traffic stop.

After arresting the driver, Hodgman, for driving without a valid license the officer searched the vehicle

In the search, the officer allegedly located drug paraphernalia and a white substance that later field-tested positive for 7.65 grams of methamphetamine.

A second substance allegedly appeared to be heroin, weighing .84 grams, with packaging.

If convicted, Hodgman could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

