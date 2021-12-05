Hillman woman’s love for orchids keeps her busy

While Carol Keehr, 81, of Hillman, has had flower and vegetable gardens throughout her life, in recent years she has brought the flower gardening inside. As she now is partially handicapped, keeping the flowers inside her home makes it a lot easier, she said. It’s also a hobby she enjoys year-round despite the colder temperatures in Minnesota.
One type of flower she grows that many of her and her husband, Kay’s friends are intrigued by is the orchid. In the Keehrs’ home, orchids seems to blossom at just about any time of the year. Keehr said orchids are usually
native to areas, such as Asia, Australia and the Philippines.
Although Keehr has loved growing flowers for about as long as she can remember, she only started growing orchids several years ago. It began with one of her grandchildren giving the couple an orchid for Grandparents’ Day and from there, she either grew them or they were blessed with more plants from friends and family members.
At this time, Keehr has 18 different orchids growing in their home. What makes it an even more fun and enjoyable adventure is that she never really knows what color the orchid will be once it blooms. She recalls one orchid that was originally pink for many years, but eventually started coming back as white.
Other colors of orchids she has in their home include a light green, pink, pink and white, white, yellow and more. As one of their daughters has a blue orchid, Keehr said she is currently on the hunt to find a blue one.
“It is so beautiful,” she said.
Whenever Keehr gets a new orchid, she usually transplants it into a bigger pot. The delicate flowers also seem to really like to be planted in a bark soil. She also pours about 1/4 cup water in the pot saucers once a week. Many times Kay will also help her tend to the flowers, which is something she appreciates greatly.
Keehr said the key to growing orchids is to find what they like and to tend to them. One thing she has discovered her flowers really like is humidity. From time to time, she lightly sprays some water on to them. Having a humidifier in the room is also a plus, she said.
One thing that may confuse people from time to time and lead them to believe an orchid is pot-bound is the fact that air roots are common with orchids. In other words, several roots grow in a circular fashion and upward, she said.
As the roots grow, Keehr likes to give them support when needed by inserting a stick into the pot. While some orchids come with small clips to attach the root or stem to the stick, Keehr said as the roots grow thicker, those kind of clips simply become too small. Instead, she uses regular hair clips children often use in their hair. As hair clips are available in a variety of sizes, Keehr said there is always one she can use.
Initially, Keehr kept her orchids on a flower table Kay made her by the window in their living room. However, they discovered that whenever someone leaned over the flowers to look outside, several stems broke accidentally. As a result, the moved the collection of flowers to the far wall — still in the vicinity of natural sunlight — but nevertheless in a safer spot, she said.
Because orchids grow quite tall, Keehr said she likes to add a decoration to each pot, usually a cute little puppy or kitten in a porcelain cup. It makes the space between the soil and the flower appear less bare, she said.
Besides flower gardening, Keehr has many other hobbies, such as painting a variety of porcelain figures, laying puzzles, collect chicken figures and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.