Ever since sisters Sydney and Mylee Kapsner of Hillman first saw their neighbor’s alpacas, they have wanted some of their own.
“We’d see them whenever we drove by her house. She always has such beautiful alpacas,” Sydney said.
Last year, Sydney and Mylee started looking around for alpacas that were for sale. They found a breeder in Jenkins.
“The lady was so nice and she really gave us a lot of information. There’s so many things you can do with them,” Sydney said.
Hillman sisters ready to show alpacas
Sydney Kapsner is looking forward to showing her alpaca, “Bebe,” at the Morrison County Fair, July 29-31.
While the two sisters picked out the crias (alpaca babies) they wanted in October 2020, they received their alpacas in April after they had been weaned. It gave Sydney and Mylee plenty of time to prepare. Since Sydney was studying large animal science at school, she focused her project on alpacas.
“It was really fun. I learned a lot about their digestive system, the different types of alpacas, how to train them and other stuff. I wanted to learn a lot about them before we got them,” she said.
Both Sydney and Mylee plan to show their alpacas at the Morrison County Fair in Little Falls, July 29-31.
Training the alpacas has been a fun challenge. They often train together, especially since Sydney’s alpaca, “Beau’s Blue Magnolia,” called “Bebe” for short, becomes very anxious when she isn’t around Mylee’s alpaca “Margarita Quarantina,” nicknamed “Rita.”
Sydney said when they first brought the alpacas home, they weren’t halter trained. Since alpacas naturally don’t like to be touched on their heads, getting them to accept the halter took a while. At first, they had to bond with their alpacas
before they trusted them enough to touch their heads.
Since then, Sydney and Mylee have worked with Bebe and Rita to lead well and to go through an obstacle course they know will be present at the show, such as jumping over an obstacle, going through a tunnel, having a hula hoop ring placed over their head and more without spooking. In addition, in the public relations class, which is based on various situations and items they would encounter as a therapy animal, such as a wheelchair, the alpacas would have to demonstrate they can keep their cool, Sydney said.
“That should be interesting,” she said.
Since Sydney and Mylee started training their alpacas, they have had many laughs. The key is to work with the animal and to show them that they can trust their leaders. Sometimes, it also helps them to see one of the other alpacas do something.
Hillman sisters ready to show alpacas
While “Rita” is very sweet and trainable, she can be a little spitfire at times, said owner, Mylee Kapsner.
Both Sydney and Mylee belong to the Dynamites 4-H Club and have shown a variety of animals at the Morrison County Fair through the years, such as goats, pigs, horses and chickens.
One thing that thrills them the most about now adding alpacas to their list of animals shown is that they can show Bebe and Rita for many years to come. When it comes to goats, pigs and other animals, they can only show them once or twice because of the animal age limit set.
It’s also hard for the Kapsners to let go of any animals they buy. As a result, they have kept all of their animals.
“We wanted an animal we could show every year, keep growing with it and bring it to places,” Sydney said.
One of the places the sisters brought their alpacas to this year on the last day of school was to the elementary and high school in Isle.
“People just love them. They’re like teddy bears and people can pet them,” Sydney said.
They usually like being petted on the side of their neck.
Bringing the alpacas to different places isn’t all that difficult either. Because of their small size, they fit perfectly into the back of their parents’ SUV, said Sydney and Mylee.
As alpacas are grazing animals, their go-to food is hay or grass. They are fed some grain. The girls also used grain, more so in the beginning than now, as an incentive for the alpacas during training.
Mylee said that sometimes it is difficult to know when the alpacas will do something. They can be scared to do something for days, such as walking off the small step on the front porch, until one day they just do it as if they never had an issue with it.
Alpacas are also quite personable. While both Bebe and Rita are very sweet and lovable, Sydney said Bebe can be quite sassy and independent at times. There is more to Rita, as well.
“She’s really sweet, gentle and very trainable, but she can be a little spitfire sometimes,” Mylee said.
Earlier this year, Mylee and Sydney had their alpacas sheared. Wearing all that fleece during the summer months simply gets to be too hot for the alpacas, Sydney said. They brought Rita and Bebe over to their neighbor’s house when she had her alpacas professionally sheared.
“They just hold them down when they shear them. It only took them two or three minutes. They did a really nice job,” Sydney said.
While alpacas don’t spit often, other than if it is directed at another alpaca in the herd, Bebe spit that day.
“They were really upset when they got sheared, so she ended up spitting a little, but I’m sure she was glad to get all that fleece off,” Sydney said.
This year, Sydney received the inaugural Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience (BELLE) grant, a program that award grants to 15 youth livestock exhibitors who commit to participating in the Minnesota State Fair for the first time. The program is sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation and gives out 11 large-animal exhibitor grants of $500 and four small-animal grants of $250 to help offset the costs of exhibiting livestock at the Minnesota State Fair. Participants are also paired up with a peer-to-peer mentor to help the exhibitors through their showing experience.
Sydney is looking forward to showing Bebe at the Minnesota State Fair. She is also hopeful that Mylee will be with her, as well.
Besides showing their alpacas at the Morrison County Fair, Sydney and Mylee also plan to show their horses in a variety of classes, such as western showmanship, western pleasure, barrel racing, key hole, pole bending, jumping figure eight and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.