Hillman man recollects the ‘good ole days’

With a lifetime of memories, Gordon “Sam” Gotvald of Hillman recalls the “good ole days.” He has many precious memories, especially when he first met and later married his wife, Bonnie.
Gotvald recalls the evening when his sister, Judy, asked him to give Bonnie a ride home as she was going elsewhere.
Although Bonnie lived across the street from the Gotvald family, he never knew her. He just knew of her, he said.
Driving her home changed everything for Gotvald.
“We sat and talked in the car until one o’clock. That was it. After that I never thought of another woman,” he said.
Growing up in Hillman, Gotvald recalls his dad, John Gotvald, hauling milk. Back in those days, there were no milk truck drivers as seen today, he said. When John married, his parents gave him 40 acres. Half of it was swamp land, the other timber.
Although the small home had electricity and was heated with wood, it had no running water. But it was home to Gotvald, his parents and siblings.
In the early 1940s, John purchased a store, Gotvald Implement in Hillman, and as time went by, a larger selection and inventory grew.
“At the time we sold everything we could sell, except for cattle. We hauled cattle to the Twin Cities, sold old farm machinery, refrigerators, stoves, shoes, clothes — a little bit of everything,” Gotvald said.
Coffee was also delivered by rail and whatever was ordered was picked up either at the Milaca or the Foley depot.
The store had a pump where people stopped to get gas. For the majority of the time, there was nothing to it. Gotvald remembers one school teacher who eventually learned a lesson — that he was making it harder for himself than it needed to be.
“We had one teacher who used to come to the store all the time. I was like 12 or 13 then. He would come in and say, ‘Give me four gallons, but don’t shut the pump off.’ Then he’d come back in and ask for another two and so it went on,” he said.
Eventually the teacher was informed he could simply say he just wanted to fill up the vehicle and that the pump would let him know how much he had used.
Later John passed on the business to his sons, Sam, Richard “Dick” and John Junior. Several years ago, Gotvald sold his share in the business and his brothers continue to operate it today.
Looking back, Gotvald said he misses the good old days when the pace of life was not as fast and intense. The quality of food was different then, too.
He recalls when he and Bonnie had beef cows, pigs and about 300 - 400 chickens.
Since it was cheaper to buy a mixed lot of both roosters and hens, Gotvald said that’s what he and Bonnie did. The hens were used for eggs and the roosters were butchered.
But once the new year arrived, the hens were butchered, too, and a new mixed lot of chickens was purchased.
“That made some really nice chicken noodle soup. It was the best soup ever,” he said.
Gotvald said he really enjoyed caring for the animals. Although that time in his life has passed, he treasures the memories.
One thing he doesn’t miss at all from years gone by were the roads.
“They were terrible. In the spring, they were so rotted up that you couldn’t even get out of here,” he said.
Although Gotvald hasn’t driven for a long time, he wishes he still had his driver’s license. His driving days ended after he went blind in one eye and lost the peripheral vision in the other during a surgery to remove a brain tumor — however, he didn’t get that memo until about two or three years later.
“My insurance and driver’s license were still good and then one day, the insurance company called me and told me I had no license,” he said. “My license was good for four years and I had just gotten it renewed. The doctor wrote in that I was blind, but I never got a notice from the state.”
Now retired for many years, Gotvald said he enjoys spending time with Bonnie, their six children, 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“There’s another great-grandchild on the way, too,” he said.
He also enjoys putzing around their farm and playing sudoku.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.