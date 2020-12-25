Ricky Dean Reed, 60, of Hillman, was charged with one count of check forgery after an incident that occurred on Oct. 13.
According to the complaint filed in Morrison County District Court, on Nov. 12, an employee with Metro Plains Management contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report a forged check being cashed on their account at the Walmart in Little Falls.
The employee stated that a forged check dated Oct. 9, 2020, was allegedly written on their account with a “pay to the order of Ricky Reed” in the amount of $882.90. The Metro Plains Management employee allegedly told law enforcement they did not know who Reed was and that they did not issue the check. The check was allegedly cashed at Walmart in Little Falls on Oct. 13.
The officer contacted Walmart and requested surveillance footage, which allegedly shows a middle-aged man walking up to the service counter to process the check at approximately 11:49 a.m. that day. The man in the surveillance video allegedly appears to match booking photos of Reed.
On Dec. 1, an officer from LFPD allegedly made phone contact with Reed and asked him about passing a forged check at Walmart on Oct. 13. At first, Reed allegedly denied going to Walmart, but eventually allegedly admitted to being there on that day. Reed allegedly acknowledged cashing the check but allegedly claims he did not know it was forged. He allegedly claimed to have received the check from a friend named “Mike,” but allegedly did not know Mike’s last name.
Reed allegedly admitted he did not know what Metro Plains Management was, but that he thought the check was legitimate.
If convicted, Reed faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
