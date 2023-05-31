Map

Image courtesy of MnDOT - Starting June 5, motorists traveling on Highway 27 through Little Falls will have to take a detour, as the road will be closed between Third Street and Broadway East.

Highway 27 will close and detour between Third Street East and Broadway East in Little Falls Monday, June 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to allow the city of Little Falls to complete road and utility work crossing Highway 27 as part of a larger Fourth Street East city project.

Load comments