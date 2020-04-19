When Susan Hanson and her husband, Jerry, moved into their house north of Little Falls nearly 43 years ago, they had their water tested. At first, there was no indication of nitrates in their well, but over the years the amount of nitrates in their water steadily increased.
As the amount climbed higher, all the way up to 10 mg/l, the federal cap for safe consumption, Hanson immediately began researching a solution to the problem.
“The only thing that helps is distillation or reverse osmosis,” she said.
Since distillation is costly and inefficient, Hanson and her husband installed a reverse osmosis (RO) system. The couple is now on their third system and will have to use one as long as they reside on their property.
As the system ages, Hanson said it can be difficult to find the filters for the model, so purchasing a newer model has become a common solution.
“The biggest thing with RO is you need to keep your filter changed like you’re supposed to,” she said.
The Hansons have two faucets on their sink, one for household use and one for drinking water that goes through reverse osmosis. The system has a series of filters that removes contaminants and places the clean water into a well, once the water is used up, they have to wait for more to be processed, Hanson said. So if she plans to use a fair amount of water for cooking or visitors, she stores extra in gallon jugs in her closet.
Although the system thoroughly removes a majority of the nitrates in the Hansons’ water, they test their water twice a year. They make sure to test water not only after the process, but before as well, at the Morrison County Soil and Water conservation District’s (SWCD) biannual nitrate testing clinic, a free service to all county residents.
In October 2019, the Hansons reported one of their highest test results: 32 mg/l from their common tap, reduced to 1.6 mg/l after reverse osmosis. Six months before, Hanson said that reverse osmosis results were a bit higher since they had a different system. So even after the process, her result was 2.4 mg/l, down from 25 mg/l before reverse osmosis.
The results in 2019 were more than twice the results from the year before. In the spring of 2018 the tap before reverse osmosis tested at 10 mg/l. Hanson said that the nitrate levels had decreased from 2017, which she was ecstatic about. But when fall 2018 came around and they tested again, the nitrate levels shot up to 18 mg/l, reduced to 1.9 mg/l after reverse osmosis.
“I would definitely, definitely encourage anyone with high nitrates to go with an RO system,” she said.
Even with treatment, when her grandchildren would visit with the Hansons’ infant great-grandchildren, Hanson said she would purchase bottled water to mix the baby formula, as she was concerned that even the reduced amount of nitrate in their water would affect her family.
Infants under six months old are at risk for blue baby syndrome, a condition caused by consuming nitrates, that can affect the blood and cause death, according to the SWCD.
Although there are treatments for high nitrate levels, Hanson wanted to locate the source to see if it was possible to eliminate the cause instead of treating the problem.
One vulnerability of the area, is that the Hansons and many of their neighbors have sandpoint wells, essentially a pipe that’s tapped into a water source very near the top of the soil. They considered drilling a well, but after some research they found that opening a channel into a deeper water source would only make it susceptible to leaching nitrates over time, leaving them with possibly reduced nitrate levels, but Hanson said she wouldn’t risk contaminating another source.
In her research, Hanson spoke with several experts, some from the Environmental Protection Agency. In one inquiry, she wanted to make sure that the minimal fertilizer they use on their property wasn’t the culprit, but she said the EPA explained to her that a slow release fertilizer, like the one she’s been using, is very unlikely to contaminate groundwater.
“OK,” she said. “Then I wanted to know if it was the distance from the septic, so I took a sample from the irrigation well we use, which is farther away.”
The results came back the same, and the Hansons still did not have an explanation for the nitrates in their water.
A shallow well, combined with the area’s high water tables and sandy soils makes nitrate leaching and contamination a reality for even those who do not live near fertilized land. The Hansons’ property happens to be surrounded by cropland, but she said she knows many factors contribute to drinking water contaminants and doesn’t want to single out agricultural practices.
“Let’s face it. Without agriculture, we wouldn’t eat,” she said.
However she hopes her story will encourage farmers and landowners to take caution when adding nitrate sources, organic or otherwise, to the soil. Not only will the Hansons have to deal with the contaminants in their water, but if they were to sell, homeowners down the line will face the everyday adjustments required when household water is contaminated with nitrates.
