High demand for workers in Morrison County

After a year of being impacted in one way or another by the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are ready to return to work. The good news, said Samantha Froelich, team leader at CareerForce in Little Falls, that there is no shortage of jobs that are available in Morrison County and surrounding areas.
As a way to make it easier for both employers and job seekers to connect, Rural Minnesota CEP and CareerForce are hosting an outdoor trunk or treat style job fair in the parking lot outside CareerForce, located at 609 13th Ave. NE in Little Falls, Thursday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 40 vendors from a variety of businesses will be present at the job fair, ready to answer questions, accept applications, interview applicants and more. Some may even get hired on the spot, Froelich said.
In addition, a variety of door prizes, such as attire, water bottles, lunch pails, muffin baskets and more will be given away during the event.
“All you have to do is to write you name on a ticket and you don’t have to be present to win. We’ll call you if you have left the event,” she said.
Looking back at the last year, Froelich said the pandemic had a huge impact on business owners and employees. In the beginning, many people faced layoffs, especially those who worked in the hospitality industry, such as bars, restaurants and wedding venues.
Despite the challenges many businesses faced, many were able to adapt to the situation. If there was a need for a certain project and they were able to produce it, even though it wasn’t their normal production, they did so. One example was bottling hand sanitizer, Froelich said.
“The pandemic has hurt us in a lot of ways, but has also helped businesses in our area grow in different areas. It was kind of neat how people saw a need and wanted to see what they could do to still be successful,” she said.
How the staff at CareerForce helped job seekers changed somewhat, too, during the pandemic. Instead of meeting in person, appointments were done virtually or by phone. During a normal year, they would also help the job seeker, if needed, touch up on their interviewing skills in person. However, this year, they helped teach them how to go through virtual interviews. Doing mock interviews on Zoom was definitely something new.
“If the pandemic hadn’t happened, I don’t think we would have been offering those services,” Froelich said.
In March, the unemployment rate in Morrison County was 7.1% (4.5% statewide). While the rate is down in comparison to February’s number of 8%, the labor force has also decreased by about 283, Froelich said.
Looking at the number of people who filed initial applications for unemployment insurance in March, Froelich said 290 people had filed.
“This is down from 1,373 in March 2020, but still up from March 2019 when there were 78 initial claims,” she said.
Although the state is starting to open up more and more, some people are still afraid to return to work or may have other reasons for not returning. It is something the staff at CareerForce hears from time to time. Some people may have been called back into work or their position is now available, but they are just not ready.
Each business has its own safety measures in place, such as requiring face covering, social distancing, temperature checking and more, to mitigate the spread of COVID. Some employers are also willing to allow people to work from home, Froelich said.
The COVID vaccine has also become more readily available to people. While some people embrace the new vaccine, Froelich said some don’t feel comfortable getting vaccinated until more is learned about the vaccine.
Because of the strong demand for more workers in Morrison County, many companies offer on-the-job training, sign on bonuses, referral bonuses, competitive wages and more. Many are also willing to give those with a criminal record, who may have otherwise been overlooked, a second chance.
Froelich said it is also an ideal time for people who are considering a change in careers, different positions as well as for youth to apply as more and more employers are accommodating to hours they are able to work.
“The opportunities are out there. If people are ready to return to the work force, it may be different from what they did before, there are so many jobs available now,” she said.
