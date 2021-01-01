Cy Nolan Black, 35, Hewitt, was sentenced to five years of probation. Black was convicted of felony counts of threats of violence and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The convictions stem from an incident that occurred Sept. 8.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after midnight, Sept. 8, a victim reported that their ex-boyfriend was driving to her residence in Morrill Township and was threatening to burn down her camper in retaliation for her breaking up with him. She identified her ex-boyfriend as Black.
Black also told the victim that he had a hand gun and he would “put a bullet in the head of anyone who got in his way.”
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle parked at a gas station in Royalton that matched the description of Black’s vehicle. He positioned his squad car behind Black’s vehicle and told him to step out. The deputy directed Black at gunpoint to walk backward toward the sound of his voice. Black argued with the deputy and then stated that “he was done talking and got back in his vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed.”
The deputy followed in pursuit on Highway 10 at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour. Black attempted to turn onto 73rd Street at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to slide into the ditch. He was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.
While speaking to the deputy about the incident, Black said “he was on his way to kill his girlfriend.” He later changed his story and said he would never hurt her or a law enforcement officer.
During a search of Black’s vehicle, a deputy located a 45-caliber pistol with a fully loaded magazine of eight rounds, along with one in the chamber.
As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
