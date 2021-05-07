Kasandra Marie Kuhl, 22, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of heroin and a misdemeanor charge of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 27, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity occurring at a residence in Pike Creek Township. The reporting party said they observed a vehicle pull up to a neighbor’s driveway and two females got out of the vehicle. The resident advised that they started walking around the neighbor’s property and returned to the vehicle with an air compressor, which they loaded into the vehicle.
A deputy made contact with the property owner, who stated Kuhl was a family member. They told law enforcement that Kuhl asked for her permission to go on the property, but she told Kuhl she ws not allowed and nobody is permitted “to take or use anything on the property.” The deputy asked the property owner if she owned a portable air compressor. She did.
The deputy arrived on scene and observed the suspect vehicle at the end of the driveway with an air compressor inside. He also saw drug paraphernalia in plain view with “multiple hypodermic needles, smoking devices including straws, tin foil and multiple small, plastic baggies,” the complaint said.
The deputy located Kuhl hiding in a van on the property, along with a friend of Kuhl behind a fence. Kuhl was arrested without further incident.
After being booked on theft charges, jail staff members searched Kuhl, including her purse, where they allegedly located a plastic baggie containing a small amount of a white powder.
The substance was suspected to and turned out to be heroin and weighed .26 games.
If convicted, Kuhl faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. The misdemeanor theft charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.