To the Editor:
Herd immunity from COVID will be achieved when 70% of the population have had the disease. For Morrison County, this means 23,000, about nine times more than have had the disease to date.
We have had 35 fatalities from COVID to date. Assuming a straight line, this means a total of 315 fatalities to achieve herd immunity. This is low because that rate of infection would overwhelm the health care system.
There are two ICU beds available at St. Gabriel’s. There are no ICU bed available in St. Cloud. If the disease spread is unchecked, the numbers will be worse. Good luck getting treatment if you have a heart attack, a stroke or need to be intubated.
Wear a mask and stop the spread of this disease.
