Billy Jace Hensley, 42, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, to 90 days of local confinement and five years of probation in connection with a felony conviction of a predatory offender failing to fulfill registration requirements.

The conviction stems from an incident which occurred in September 2019. Hensley, formerly of Little Falls, was previously convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct in Crow Wing County, and is therefore required to inform law enforcement if he has a change of address at least five days prior to moving.

According to a story previously printed in the Morrison County Record, on Sept. 3, 2019, the Little Falls Police Department was notified by the Nisswa Police Department that Hensley was living out of his car in the Nisswa area.

Police spoke with the owner of the home Hensley had been staying at, who said she had kicked him out of the house several weeks prior.

Hensley was given credit for 34 days served in local confinement.

