Billy Jace Hensley, 42, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, to 90 days of local confinement and five years of probation in connection with a felony conviction of a predatory offender failing to fulfill registration requirements.
The conviction stems from an incident which occurred in September 2019. Hensley, formerly of Little Falls, was previously convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct in Crow Wing County, and is therefore required to inform law enforcement if he has a change of address at least five days prior to moving.
According to a story previously printed in the Morrison County Record, on Sept. 3, 2019, the Little Falls Police Department was notified by the Nisswa Police Department that Hensley was living out of his car in the Nisswa area.
Police spoke with the owner of the home Hensley had been staying at, who said she had kicked him out of the house several weeks prior.
Hensley was given credit for 34 days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.