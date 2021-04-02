Carla Christene Swenson, 42, Henderson, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree possession of methamphetamine - 25 grams or more.
According to the criminal complaint, two troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol were at a gas station in Motley on March 23, when one of them saw a suspicious female in the store who appeared to be avoiding eye contact. The trooper allegedly noticed she was “jittery and had rapid speech,” common signs of recent drug use.
The woman — eventually identified as Swenson — was allegedly evasive about her travels and for whom she was waiting at the gas station. When one of the troopers ran the plate number on her vehicle, he noted it had previously been stopped by him in May 2020 and contained drugs and firearms.
One of the troopers discovered Swenson had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Morrison County for possession of a controlled substance.
While she was being arrested, one of the troopers allegedly observed Swenson trying to hid something between her legs prior to being handcuffed. A bag containing a crystal substance that allegedly appeared to be methamphetamine was seized from on the seat, between Swenson’s knees. Other drugs and paraphernalia were also allegedly located inside the vehicle.
The bag of meth Swenson had allegedly tried to hide tested positive and weight 29 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Swenson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $500,000.
