Helpings Hands 365 dedicated to spreading cheer

To lend a helping hand to the families of Central Minnesota through gifts and food year-round. That’s the mission statement of Helping Hands 365, an organization which was officially established in July, but has been handing out toys and food baskets for the last five years.
Although President Rose Albrecht and Vice President Sheri Hayes are aware of other similar programs in the area, they are not looking to compete with those. Rather, they are looking to expand resources for those families in Morrison County and other surrounding counties, who are in need of assistance.
“So what if a kid gets two toys under the tree instead of one? It just puts more smiles on the kids’ faces,” Albrecht said.
While many programs help parents, Albrecht said Helping Hands 365 also includes grandparents, as many are raising their grandchildren or are otherwise providing care for them. For people who depend solely on the Social Security they receive, buying a lot of gifts or even providing food can be a challenge.
“As grandparents ourselves, we know what it’s like and it’s a struggle,” Albrecht said.
Not only a struggle with not having the money to buy gifts for all, but one thing people may not always think about it, Albrecht and Hayes said, is the guilt that follows. The guilt over not being able to buy all of their grandchildren gifts and if only giving gifts to grandchildren within a certain age range, children may still wonder why grandma or grandpa didn’t get them a gift.
As Albrecht has 17 grandchildren and Hayes has 12 grandchildren, the guilt is not an easy thing to deal with. It’s part of this reason the program is opened up for grandparents who simply need help with putting a smile on their grandchildren’s faces.
While Helping Hands 365 is currently focused on getting toys, food baskets and other needed items to people in time for the holiday season, the goal is to ultimately serve people year-round.
While many items are donated, the volunteers at Helping Hands 365 have held several garage sales at the Trinity Chapel Church of God in Little Falls, where both of them attend, to help bring in more money. Any money that is donated, Albrecht said, is used to purchase items people may need, but that have not been donated. One example was when one woman called and asked if they had any underwear and T-shirts in a specific size for her brother, who was homeless.
The organization also does not have specific guidelines in place for people to qualify for the helping hand.
“How we have always looked at it is that each person should be considered as an individual instead of having to meet certain qualifications in order to get help,” Albrecht said.
Several donation boxes have been set up at different locations in Morrison County, such as at Donna’s Big John Drive-In, located at 125 Broadway West, Little Falls, The Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, at 307 First Street SE, Little Falls and at Randall State Bank, at 307 Pacific Avenue in Randall.
Donations can also be brought to the Trinity Chapel Church of God, at 318 Broadway West in Little Falls.
At this time, Helping Hands 365 is seeking new or slightly used toys, blankets, hats, mittens, snow pants, coats for all seasons, sleep pajama sets and more. Looking to what teenagers often like, the organization is also looking for donations, such as bluetooth speakers, throw blankets, purses, makeup, perfumes, candles, slippers, razors and more.
For those who want to mail a donation, checks can be written out to “Helping Hands 365” and mailed to Helping Hands 365, c/o Rose Albrecht, 33095 Aspen Lane, Motley, MN 56466.
Being able to help others bring great joy to Albrecht and Hayes. Before they started Helping Hands 365, Albrecht worked with Toys for Tots in the Twin Cities and St. Joseph area for 15 years. When Hayes was living in Florida, she worked with the homeless. Since she is still using the phone number she had while she was living in Florida, Hayes hopes it won’t deter people from reaching out. She currently lives in Little Falls, she said.
The gifts that are donated are displayed so that those who are receiving a helping hand, can go through and pick out the gift to their child or grandchild themselves or if it is something they need for themselves. Coats, mittens, hats and other items will be available for those who need clothes, as well.
In addition, Albrecht said, all families that receive a helping hand, are given a food basket, which contains a variety of food. Not just for one meal, but for several, she said.
For more information, contact Albrecht at (320) 333-9312 or Hayes at (863) 450-0655, or email Helpinghands-365@outlook.com.
