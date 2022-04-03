Helping Hands, a friendship across the globe

Last fall, the students in Shelly Munoz’ science class at Healy High School in Pierz took a brief break from science to read children’s books to students at the Helping Hands Orphanage in Maida Village, Traditional Authority Kapichi, Thyolo, located in southern Malawi, Africa. It was the beginning of a sweet friendship.
The orphanage is run through the Living Stone Academy by Hastings Kajomba Bwanali, who is a friend of Munoz. Although the time difference between the two countries with Malawi being seven hours ahead makes it difficult at times to get together during school hours, the students on both sides of the globe enjoy the interaction.
For reading time, the students in Pierz brought different children’s books they had at home they thought the Maida Village students would like.
Hayden Dodge, a junior at Healy High, said he chose the book, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle.
“We had a pile of books at home, so I just went through them, picked one that I thought would be an entertaining book that they could understand, because I knew they probably had limited English,” Dodge said.
Dodge said he really enjoyed reading the book to the Maida Village students.
“It was really cool,” he said.
Dodge said that while he didn’t see the students’ facial expressions when he read the book to him, it made his day after Munoz told him their faces had really lit up when he read to them.
“That was really nice,” he said.
“He did such an amazing job reading to them. They recognized all the animals and colors, because they’re learning English. It was beautiful to watch. It was kind of a magical moment,” Munoz said.
Junior McKayla Misbe enjoyed reading to the students, as well. She noticed that even at times when the students didn’t recognize some of the words, they were still able to understand the context. The pictures in the books also illustrated some of what was happening,
“It was really cool to see their happy faces,” Misbe said.
The students in Maida Village read to the Pierz students, as well. Since the orphanage does not have any books, the students had made up their own story that they had written on sheets of paper.
Bwanali said the story the students read was about kindness.
“Bingo was walking along the river. He saw the scorpion in the middle of the river, clinging to a dried up reed. It was about to be taken away by the flooding waters. Bingo felt sad. He got into the water and rescued the scorpion. The scorpion bit Bingo as he was rescuing it. Bingo did not give up, but rescued the scorpion from death. Bingo went home crying due to the pain, but was so happy to see the scorpion alive.”
Bwanali said the moral of the story was that sometimes kindness hurts, but that it’s important to show kindness to one another — even when it hurts.
Their story touched the Pierz students’ hearts. Not only because of how happy the Maida Village students were to read to them, but also for the story they had created. They also clapped and sang a song for the Pierz students.
“It was a pretty magical moment,” said senior Breanna Storkamp.
One thing that struck all Pierz students was how the Maida Village students used what they had and made the best out of their circumstances, Storkamp said. For the students on the North American continent, it made them realize how easily things, such as access to books to read, can be taken for granted.
“It was really heartwarming to see how happy they were with what they had, even though they have so little. It makes me look at my life and how I should be thankful for what I have,” Misbe said.
Another detail that amazes the Pierz students is Bwanali’s dedication to helping those in the Maida Village and the surrounding area.
Bwanali said he was born and raised in the same community.
“It was almost impossible to get a meal in a day or two, sometimes three or four,” he said.
What sustained him was eating tubers (vegetables that grow underground on the root of a plant).
Bwanali also nearly failed to get an education because of the long distance to the school and poverty. Through hard work, strong determination and a bit of luck, he had the opportunity to attend Chancellor College, a constituent of the University of Malawi, from where he received a diploma in theology. He also earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from the Catholic University of Malawi in 2021.
Because of his own experience with living in poverty and nearly failing to get an education, Bwanali felt prompted to return to the community and start an orphanage, a place where children with the most pressing needs can get food, an education and access to other valuable programs.
The Helping Hands Orphanage is not an orphanage in the traditional sense. While Helping Hands doesn’t house the children, Bwanali provides food, clothes and education to them. Because of the HIV epidemic, Munoz said most of the children’s parents have died.
“It’s like this missing generation of people in Malawi because most of them have died from HIV,” she said.
The children are cared for by grandmothers in the village, whether it is their own grandchild or not. Many of the grandmothers are also widows or elderly and cannot support themselves.
Bwanali said the organization offers a variety of programs that address local needs. The orphanage raises a variety of crops, such as corn, cassava and vegetables. The orphans, widows and volunteers work together throughout the farming process. The crops that are produced are then used for their consumption. In addition, chickens are raised for their eggs, which helps tremendously when it comes to providing protein, Bwanali said.
The organization also holds mobile clinics in hard-to-reach areas to provide first aid treatment to those who are in most need.
“Many innocent lives have been and continue to be lost from very treatable diseases like malaria. Due to lack of health facilities in our community, people walk more than four hours with patients on the back to get to the nearest district health facility. Many patients do not even make it to the hospital,” Bwanali said.
In the education program, the organization provides school supplies, such as notebooks, for the children. As the number of schools in the area is minimal, many children are forced to walk more than three hours to and from school daily. Many girls are also raped on the way, Bwanali said.
The children in Malawi face several other challenges that can lead to them dropping out of school — early marriages, child labor and becoming “street kids.”
“Currently, the orphanage is fighting so hard to build a high school to help many kids acquire education,” Bwanali said.
The orphanage also conducts Bible studies and door-to-door evangelism.
“Through this many lives are being saved back to the Kingdom of God,” he said.
The organization also conducts different sporting activities, which helps keep the children and the widows fit, Bwanali said.
Looking at the friendship that has been formed between the two student groups, Bwanali said it means more to the Helping Hands children than people may truly realize.
“Orphans are a vulnerable group and they, most of the time, feel unloved, unwanted, inferior and hopeless. Being their first time to interact with whites, the tune has completely changed, hope has been brought and they now feel valued. This means the beginning of the new era to both of us. We are able to learn other new things from one another,” he said.
Having an education and learning a trade can provide opportunities for the children to improve their living situation and future.
“The people in the area live below poverty line. They earn below half a dollar per day. The illiteracy rate is 91%,” Bwalani said.
At the end of January, the conditions in the area worsened significantly after Tropical Storm Ana lashed the southern and central districts of Malawi. Within only a few hours, entire communities had been washed out by the floods. The Maida Village was affected, too.
“Many houses have been destroyed, including those of the orphans and the widows. The crops we just planted have all been washed away by the floods. Properties and innocent lives have been lost. The devastation is so huge and the road to recovery will take years,” Bwanali said.
Before the cyclone hit Malawi, the Pierz students launched a book collection for Helping Hands Orphanage. While it may take a while before the organization has rebuilt the school house that was lost in the floods, the book collection is still underway. Donations are also accepted to help with the humanitarian efforts in Maida Village and the surrounding area after Tropical Storm Ana ripped through.
To donate to Helping Hands Orphanage, visit www.supporthho.com.
By Sheila BERGREN
Staff Writer
