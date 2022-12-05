Toys for Tots program returns to Morrison County
There are many things President Rose Albrecht and Vice President Sheri Hayes with Helping Hands 365 are thankful for this holiday season. Recently, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization moved from its location at the Trinity Chapel Church of God on the west side to a store front in downtown Little Falls. While the Trinity Chapel Church of God remains supportive of the organization, Albrecht said, they simply needed more room to better serve the community.
The storefront is located at 104 Second St. SE in Little Falls, near the Historic Courthouse (next to the shoe repair shop).
“We had been looking for a building when this one came along,” Albrecht said.
The mission statement for Helping Hands 365 is to lend a helping hand to the families of Central Minnesota through gifts and food year-round. Although the organization was officially established in July 2021, Albrecht and Hayes, along with other volunteers, have been handing out toys and food baskets for the last six years.
As Albrecht has been heavily involved in Toys for Tots in the Twin Cities and the St. Joseph area for more than 15 years, she and Hayes are thrilled that the Toys for Toys program is back in Morrison County again.
Toys for Tots is a program which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Albrecht said, with the mission to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. While there are other gift giving programs in Morrison County, Albrecht and Hayes recognizes that one cannot do it all.
Often, when toys and other gifts are donated to Toys for Tots, they are distributed to wherever they’re needed. As a result, gifts may not necessarily remain in the local area. However, Albrecht said, having joined forces with Andrew Fenwick, the Toys for Tots coordinator at the St. Cloud location, Helping Hands 365 is registered to run the Toys for Tots program in Morrison County. They have also worked it out so that any donations that are given to the Toys for Tots program in Morrison County will strictly remain in the local area, Albrecht said.
If for some reason, the Morrison County Toys for Tots location doesn’t receive enough donations to cover the need, toys and other gifts will be sent to Morrison County from St. Cloud, Albrecht said.
Families can register ahead of time to receive Toys for Tots with the distribution day set for Saturday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, Albrecht said, walk-ins will also be accepted on the Dec. 21 distribution day.
As of now, Albrecht said, they have nearly 90 families registered with the Toys for Toys program.
Those who want to donate toys and other gifts to the Toys for Tots program, can do so by contacting Albrecht at (320) 333-9312 or Hayes at (863) 450-0655 to arrange a day and time to drop off the items. At this time, Hayes and Albrecht said, they have plenty of toys and items for the younger age group, but are lacking gifts in the 8-18 age group. When purchasing items to donate, Albrecht said to be conscious about keeping the price range about the same and not really expensive as children in the same family will likely compare the gifts.
“If you pay $30 for one kid and $5 for the others, they’re going to know the difference,” Albrecht said.
For those who don’t know what they want to donate, Albrecht said some examples include arts and crafts set, notebooks, journals, pens, fishing rods and tackle, makeup sets, costume jewelry, wallets for boys, belts, perfume, cologne, bluetooth speakers, battery packs and more.
Each family will also be given a food basket with a variety of food items and snacks. Not just for one meal, but for many.
While the Toys for Tots program is limited to Christmas time, Helping Hands 365 helps families year-round. Because of this, donations, including non-perishable food items, are sought.
For those who want to mail a donation, checks can be written out to “Helping Hands 365,” and mailed to Helping Hands 365, 104 Second St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.
Donations can also be deposited directly into “Helping Hands 365” account at the Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Little Falls or at their locations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.