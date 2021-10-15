On July 24, a storm moved through Royalton, downing several trees. One of those trees landed across Aspen Street — something resident Mel Sanquist noticed in the morning.
As trees that are blocking the road can potentially be dangerous for drivers and can hinder emergency services from getting to someone, Sanquist did what he said any good samaritan would — he addressed it.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Sanquist told the Royalton City Council that he didn’t know how to get in touch with anyone with the city of Royalton on a Saturday. Because of this, he contacted a tree service company and had the tree removed — an endeavor that cost Sanquist $2,500.
Sanquist later presented the invoice to the City Council and asked to be reimbursed for the cost.
At first, the Council tabled making a decision at the meeting in August. At September’s meeting, the Council denied Sanquist’s request.
Sanquist approached the Council with some photos of the tree at Tuesday’s meeting and asked the Council to reconsider its decision.
Council Member Ron Verley said that there is a process of which the city has to follow. When an incident occurs, such as a fallen tree on a city street, during a time the city administration is closed, residents are directed to call 911. The Dispatch will then contact the appropriate city employee to address the issue, he said.
Sanquist said that he had assumed that 911 was only called in emergency — a number he has never have had to call.
Verley also said that in the event of a fallen tree across a city street, the city’s public works crew removes the tree so it doesn’t block the street anymore. The tree is then left to the side of the street until further action is taken.
One of those actions is to take bids for what company the city is going to hire to remove the remainder of the tree — a process that the city is required by state audit regulations to take. Since Sanquist chose what company to use and the city left out of the process until after the tree had been removed, the wood cut and the stump grinded, the city cannot reimburse Sanquist.
The Council stood by its decision to deny Sanquist’s request.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved having Ray’s Body Shop in Little Falls install a bedliner in the city work truck at a cost of $495;
• Extended the substantial completion date of the Cedar-Driftwood Streets road construction project to June 30, 2022, upon request of J.R. Ferche. The initial completion date was set for Sept. 24. Anthony Maule, project engineer with Bolton and Menk, said that while as much work as possible will be done before winter arrived, some construction items, such as installing sidewalks, will have to wait until next year. Maule said the reason the completion date was extended to as far as June 30, 2022, was because it is unknown when weight restrictions will come off in the spring;
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall in regard to the city’s snow, ice and dirt ordinance;
• Set a work session for Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at City Hall;
• Was informed through the Public Works report prepared by Tina Harrington, that Roto-Rooter had called the city, Sept. 18, to inform the city that they had cleaned and televised the sewer service at 408 Maple St. On Sept. 23, Nelson Sanitation jetted the sewer main without any problems, but did remove one clump of roots. The line was further televised on Sept. 27. At that time, a few roots were discovered coming in at the sewer tap for 408 Maple St. In addition, many “flushable” wipes were discovered in the main. Since the sewer main had not been jetted since 2009, Harrington recommended the Council pay the invoice or a portion of it that the homeowner received from Roto-Rooter. The Council approved paying half ($160) of the invoice, which totaled $320;
• Extended the city’s contract with Waste Management, which provides trash and recycling services for the city, for two years.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.