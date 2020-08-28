To the Editor:
In response to a letter from James Steinle (Aug. 23, 2020 issue) — I would like to introduce you to my Heavenly Father who is always waiting to hear from me, Luke 15. My Father is always ready to welcome me. He’s not concerned that my words be articulated perfectly or if I’m repetitive. At times I just sit and look at him and he looks at me.
Everyone’s path to holiness is different and when we try to judge the way others pray I fear we put obstacles in their way. Didn’t Jesus himself teach us how to pray in Matthew 6:9? As Christians we must stand together.
Our country is at an inflection point. We need prayer. 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, upon whom my name has been pronounced, humble themselves and pray, and seek my presence and turn from their evil ways, I will hear them from Heaven and pardon their sins and revive their land.”
May God allow us to be one nation under God. — Faye Diederich, Pierz
