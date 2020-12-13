Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Holidays Around the (Virtual) World’ Concert in Little Falls

The year 2020 has been like no other year for many people, including the members of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra in Little Falls.
“When COVID-19 shut all of our organizations down this past March, we started brainstorming ways to continue to bring music to our community,” said Ryan Webber, music director of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra.
Webber said one way was to hold virtual concerts. Over the summer months, he and others met for several planning sessions as well as with art consultants to make the idea to make a digital program come to life somehow.
The Heartland Symphony held a virtual concert in October, which was very well received by the community, Webber said. With a love for playing music and a passion to bless others with music, the Heartland Symphony Orchestra is getting ready to present its “Holidays Around the (Virtual) World,” Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at HeartlandSymphony.com. The performance will later be posted on the orchestra’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The concert includes a variety of clips of 50-60 different musicians performing new musical pieces that musicians have recorded from home and pieces that were recored at different concerts that were held in previous years. There will also be a special appearance and music from Alexander Corbett, who served as the music director for the Heartland Symphony Orchestra from 2016 to 2019.
Some of the music pieces the Heartland Symphony Orchestra will perform include “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson (a medley of Christmas carols), “Sonata No. 4 in E Minor” by Georg Phillipp Telemann and performed by Heartland Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Leslie Zander and Principal 2nd Violin Claire Rud, the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah” and “Christmas Sing-A-Long,” which is a tradition for the Heartland Symphony Orchestra to end every December concert with, Webber said.
While editing the different clips for the virtual concert has been challenging from time to time, Webber said it has also been a fun journey as it has given them to look to the past as well as to the present.
“It’s been fun to go back into the archives and listen to past performances. After the fall program, I heard back from some musicians and former directors that it brought back some good memories for them and hopefully it will for the audience too,” he said.
For the different musicians, recording from home has been a new learning experience and fun challenge. However, while they all have crossed a few bumps in the road, Webber said that even learning and preparing for a live concert isn’t without a few challenges.
“No project goes smoothly. Every project, whether live music or recorded concerts, everything has its bumps, but we figure out a solution, work through it and keep going ahead and do the best we can. That’s really all we can do,” he said.
Webber said because the Heartland Symphony orchestra has members from a wide range of musical levels and backgrounds, from professional musicians to those who are just getting back into playing, he treats every concert and rehearsal as a unique experience and a learning opportunity.
“That’s one of the joys with community orchestras. You might miss a note here and there, but the passion is there. They are there for the love of music,” he said.
Webber said by watching and listening to old clips, he has also been able to identify some areas where there is room for improvement. It excites him as it helps him plan the orchestra’s future once they can gather in person again and live performances can be held safely.
“It’s also encouraging to see how some sections have grown and gotten better over the years and it also makes me think about how I can help to make it even better,” he said.
While the Heartland Symphony Orchestra does not have a specific month as to when they may gather or hold live concerts, Webber said he hopes for the orchestra to at least have one live concert in 2021. As the orchestra members miss the live audience, they are looking forward to get on the stage once it’s appropriate and hopes to see many community members gather as well to show their support.
A small portion of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s budget comes from ticket sales with the rest coming from grants and donations. All donations are used to help fund their concert season as well as to help pa for music, rehearsal space rental, performance venues, promotional materials and staff salaries.
To donate to the Heartland Symphony Orchestra through Paypal, visit www.heartlandsymphony.com or mail a check made out to the “Heartland Symphony” and mailed to Heartland Symphony, PO Box 241, Little Falls, MN 56345.
