Health crisis leads to ‘No Sugar Baker’ success

Growing up in Detroit Lakes, Jayne Jones of Sarasota, Fla. loved eating her mom’s delicious food. Chewy tater-tot hot dish and peanut butter bars were among her favorites. She also loved spending time in the kitchen herself, creating a variety of meals and desserts. It was a passion that followed her throughout life.
However, Jones’ view of food changed dramatically in August 2019 on her 44th birthday when she became deathly ill.
“I felt like I had the flu for two solid weeks. All I wanted to do was sleep. I would wake up in the morning, feeling OK, but by the afternoon, I would be throwing up, had severe diarrhea and blurry vision,” she said.
At the time, she and her husband, Chris Beehler, were visiting with her parents at a golf resort. It was supposed to be an enjoyable time together. However, feeling as ill as she was, Jones didn’t feel like really doing anything when they were there.
“They thought it was the flu, too,” she said.
After her parents left, Jones and Beehler had planned to stay an additional two days. It was during this time, she went into Urgent Care the first time to figure out what was going on with her body. The doctor there figured Jones had some kind of stomach infection.
“I couldn’t fly home. Basically, my body was shaking so hard,” she said.
After caring for his wife for weeks, Beehler asked her if it was OK for him to go golfing.
“I said, ‘Absolutely.’ Well, the second he left, all I did was start vomiting in our sink,” she said.
Beehler returned to check on Jones during his golf game and learned her condition was worsening. He made the decision to bring her to the emergency room, which ultimately in all likelihood saved her life.
“My blood pressure was like 289 over 189. I had no idea. They told me I was inches away from having a stroke,” she said.
Jones later learned that her glucose level was skyrocketing. It was also later discovered that both of her grandparents had had diabetes, she said.
Changing her diet was a drastic transition since she could no longer have any sugar, artificial or natural. For the first three months, she wanted nothing to do with their kitchen. In addition, she was dreading of the journey ahead and guilty for allowing herself to get to that point.
One thing Jones wishes someone would have told her was that she would lose her eyesight as a result of her body trying to stabilize itself after reaching a blood sugar level of more than 600. Jones lost her eyesight completely for about three weeks. During that time, she was seen by a retina specialist, who gave her a shot in each eye to help get rid of the swelling.
Jones said that initially she was told she would need to be injected with a shot in both eyes every 30 days for a year to decrease the swelling. However, turning her focus to what she was eating and looking to food as fuel for the body instead of a social event, she was so successful in limiting her sugar intake to that she didn’t need any more injections after the initial ones.
“The swelling was almost down to normal within the first 30 days and then, 60 days later, it was back to having 20/20 vision. It was crazy,” she said.
Jones said that one of the first warning signs, even if she only digests a little but of natural sugar, is for her eyesight to get blurry.
“And that scares the bejeebers out of me,” she said.
In hindsight, Jones realized that several symptoms showed the path she was heading in. She just didn’t know at the time. Symptoms such as excessive thirst and swollen feet, she said.
“I used to blame the swollen feet on the cute high heel shoes I was wearing. It wasn’t the height and it wasn’t the cute shoes. It was because that is what happens to your feet. Your feet and ankles swell when there is too much sugar in your body. All the signs were there. I just completely didn’t put two and two together,” she said.
Owning her health, Jones returned to creating delicious food in the kitchen. The first meal she made was cheeseburger soup.
“I brought it over to my parents and they started to cry. I was like, ‘Does it taste good?’ I didn’t even try it. I was scared it was going to be the worst thing ever,” she said.
As Jones began experimenting more and more, she shared photos on her personal Facebook account. It wasn’t until later she found out from their daughter, Emily, that people were really inspired by her story and her cooking. On a whim of an idea during the COVID-19 stay-at-home, it eventually lead to a blog, the publishing of a cookbook and the business, “No Sugar Baker.”
Her cookbook, “The No Sugar Baker’s Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets,” features more than 100 recipes of desserts, soups, salads, entrees and more. She also holds an online cooking demonstration every Saturday, where about 40,000 followers tune in to watch.
As a result of Jones’ pure lifestyle change, she lost 60 pounds and is now medicine free.
This year, Jones will have a couple of booths set up at the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair, at J43&44 in Little Falls.
Jones work as an attorney in Washington, D.C. and writes legislative health law.
Jones has also founded a government grant firm, a non-profit chaperone travel service for individuals with intellectual disabilities and learning differences and has authored six national and world award-winning books.
Three of the books, including her cookbook will be sold at the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair, which will be held Sept. 11 and 12. The Antiques and Collectibles Fair is also set for that weekend. The annual Lone Eagle Auto Show and Swap Meet will be held at the Morrison County Fairgrounds, Sunday, Sept. 12.
New to the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair, Jones said it was the fair’s reputation that made her decide to join the tradition.
“We heard it’s a lot of fun and that many Minnesotans and folks have made it their tradition,” she said.
For more information about No Sugar Baker, visit www.nosugarbaker.com
