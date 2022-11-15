Healing and Feeling Therapy and Consultation opens in Pierz

Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Kayla Gruber, left, and Licensed Graduate Social Worker Nora Poster, at Healing and Feeling Therapy and Consultation in Pierz are eager to serve the community they live in.
In March, Feeling, Healing and Consultation opened in Pierz. Opening a mental health office in the city is something Kayla Gruber, licensed professional clinical counselor, and Nora Poster, licensed graduate social worker, had on their horizon more than two years ago.
“We started to look for a building and came up with this plan. The dream that we have is that we really wanted to serve and work with the population here. We live around this area and we wanted to be able to work with the clients and kiddos that reside here,” Poster said.
Gruber and Poster offer a variety of services. When it comes to individual and family therapy, whether it is for children, adolescents, adults and/or families. Some of the common areas people may be struggling with, and that they are well-equipped to work with, include trauma, anxiety, depression, adjustment and family conflict.
In addition, Feeling and Healing offers early childhood assessments and therapy. Both Gruber and Poster are trained in completing DC:0-5 assessments and specialized care for young clients and their families. One research-based trauma treatment that is available for early childhood children and their families is child-parent psychotherapy.
Besides completing training in child-parent psychotherapy, Gruber said she’s also been trained in Parent-Child Interaction Therapy and in Circle of Security Parenting. For the last six years, she has worked with children, teenagers and their families with a focus on trauma informed care.
Looking back, Poster said she had initially planned to go into teaching, but discovered it wasn’t for her.
“I wanted to dig deeper to the root of the problems and help people heal. We need to process what we’ve been through,” she said.
Gruber said many times people become therapists is because they have experienced working with one themselves, who made a difference. However, that was not the case for her, she said.
For some reason, Gruber said, she has always been the kind of person people are compelled to tell their life story to and other things going on in their lives. It simply just happens naturally — a phenomenon her husband, Isaac, teases her about sometimes.
“I’ll go to a store and random people will talk to me. I don’t know if it’s how I look or like the openness to me, but I just always have people telling me their story. Kids are naturally drawn to me, too,” she said.
One of the biggest things clients can expect when it comes to receiving services at Healing and Feeling Therapy and Consultation is a safe environment, Poster said.
“We want people to be comfortable and connect with us when they walk in the door. We want them to be able to share their story freely in a judgment-free zone,” Poster said.
When working with clients, Gruber said she and Poster really strive to form relationships with the families they work with.
“Part of healing is just that connection that you make and that vulnerability of being able to talk and open up to someone,” Gruber said.
There are a lot of things Gruber and Poster enjoy about their work. The greatest reward is seeing the transformation in their clients over time.
“It’s just so powerful to see the kid that’s been through so much and doesn’t trust anyone, to then come here and just share openly with you. It’s just really impressive that they choose us to share that with. It’s just powerful,” Gruber said.
Poster said many times it is that, that keeps them going.
“Just to know that you can be that little piece of the puzzle to kind of help,” she said.
While Gruber is originally from Pierz and graduated from Healy High School in 2006, Poster graduated from Grand Rapids High School in Grand Rapids in 2012.
Poster said she received her bachelor’s degree in 2016, and her master’s degree in 2020, both degrees in social work and from the St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud.
Gruber said she graduated from University of Minnesota in Duluth in 2009, and later received her master’s degree in community counseling in 2011. From then until the two started the mental health practice in Pierz, Gruber said she worked in-home, did school-based services in St. Cloud and ran an early childhood day treatment program for eight years. She also did outpatient work at a clinic, she said.
When Gruber and Poster aren’t working, they enjoy spending time with their families. Both have children, as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.