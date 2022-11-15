Healing and Feeling Therapy and Consultation opens in Pierz

Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Kayla Gruber, left, and Licensed Graduate Social Worker Nora Poster, at Healing and Feeling Therapy and Consultation in Pierz are eager to serve the community they live in.

    In March, Feeling, Healing and Consultation opened in Pierz. Opening a mental health office in the city is something Kayla Gruber, licensed professional clinical counselor, and Nora Poster, licensed graduate social worker, had on their horizon more than two years ago.

    “We started to look for a building and came up with this plan. The dream that we have is that we really wanted to serve and work with the population here. We live around this area and we wanted to be able to work with the clients and kiddos that reside here,” Poster said.

