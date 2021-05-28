Mackenzie John Hasert, 24, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 20, an officer with the Pierz Police Department was on patrol when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding, along with showing poor driving conduct. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Hasert.
While speaking with Hasert, the officer immediately detected an odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Hasert allegedly admitted to having a few drinks that evening.
The officer asked Hasert to conduct field sobriety tests. The horizontal gaze test showed indications of impairment, and he also allegedly performed poorly on the walk and turn test, as well as the one-leg stand test. A portable breath test came back with a .171 blood alcohol concentration (BAC), the ciminal complaint said.
When Hasert was tested again at the Morrison County Jail, the test showed a BAC of .15.
Hasert has previous DWI convictions in Morrison County from Oct. 31, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019. His driving privileges were canceled in February due to failing a breath test related to a DWI arrest.
Both counts of first degree DWI carry a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine. Hasert is also facing one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine on the gross misdemeanor charge.
