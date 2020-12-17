Upsala Area Schools announced that Luke Harren and Abby Klein are this year’s ExCEL award winners.
ExCEL stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership” and is a unique recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL). It is designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who are model citizens.
Klein is the daughter of Dan and Brenda Klein. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, band and pep band.
Harren is the son of Mike and Kim Harren. He is involved in football, basketball, baseball, band, pep band and choir.
Regional winners will be announced in early February 2021 and will be recognized at a future state tournament event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.