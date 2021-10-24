Harding Place director resigns to embrace a new adventure

Leaving her position as director at Harding Place in Pierz, Oct. 7, 2021, after working there for 10 years was not easy, said Laurie Doroff.
“I loved my job. I really did. When I went to work the last day, I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t imagine it being as tough as it was when I left,” she said.
Doroff said the reason for leaving her job at Harding Place was that she needed to find more of a balance between work and family — a healthy boundary she was encouraged by her sister, Kim Johnson, to make.
“I missed so many family things and COVID made it worse,” she said.
Looking back, Doroff said the hardest thing was when she had already put in a long day and suddenly got a call that someone couldn’t make it in. Rather than asking another employee to cover the shift, she’d take it on herself. As a result, she’d get very little sleep and eventually, as she got older, it started taking a toll on her body, she said.
During the pandemic, Doroff was extremely worried she would bring COVID into the facility.
“I didn’t want to be responsible for one of my residents or one of my staff getting sick or dying, so I was very careful. I pretty much lived in a bubble and did everything to make sure nothing got in,” she said.
Once COVID vaccines became available, she didn’t hesitate to get it. She believed it was one way to get out of the bubble she had created for the safety of others. By the time, she left Harding Place about 80% of the staff and residents were vaccinated. Between the outbreak in Wuhan, China, of COVID-19 until Doroff’s last day at the assisted living facility, not one case had made it in. It is something she feels great about, she said.
Before Doroff started working at Harding Place, June 10, 2011, she had worked at REM Central Lakes as a program director for nearly 10 years. Helping people, especially those with disabilities, has always been a passion for her, she said.
Since advancing in her career would require her to return to college to earn a bachelor’s degree, Doroff said she put her aspirations on hold until their three sons, Arron, Steve and Zack, had graduated from high school. The main reason, she said, was because she didn’t want to lose the time she had to raise her children and be involved in their activities.
“It’s time you can’t get back,” she said.
Doroff said it was Zack who ultimately held her accountable for her plan and encouraged her to enroll in college. At the time, they were visiting Central Lakes College in Brainerd, where she enrolled in The College of St. Scholastica, which is located on the Central Lakes College Campus.
“He said, ‘It’s your turn now. You said you were going to go back when we were all done. I don’t know if I would have done it at that point if he wouldn’t have said that. It was something I had talked about for so long and suddenly, that was a reality,” she said.
Doroff completed an accelerated program and graduated two years later in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior and development and a minor in psychology.
The interest for psychology began while she was working at REM Central Lakes and helped grow a program that focused on helping individuals who had a mental health diagnosis to live on their own with some assistance.
“Mental health kind of became my passion,” she said.
Shortly after Doroff graduated from the College of St. Scholastica, she heard about the available director position at Harding Place. Many who knew her heart for helping people told her they thought Harding Place was just perfect for her. They were right, she said.
When Doroff started working as the director for Harding Place, she was also the Qualified Mental Retardation Professional (QMRP) for United Friends, a division of Horizon Health (adult foster homes) until they were able to find a replacement to cover United Friends.
“They hired somebody just to oversee all of that because with 28 beds, I felt like I was shorting my staff and the residents by not being there on a regular basis,” she said.
Over the years, Doroff has gotten to know many residents and staff members. While veterans may not always talk about some of their struggles, Doroff said she considers it an honor when they do, even if it’s just little bits and pieces here and there. As time goes by, a trust is often built, as well, she said.
Doroff said she liked to keep an open door to her office where residents could stop by if they wanted to and talk about different things. Sometimes it was sharing some good news, other times it was to vent a frustration with a situation or share a painful memory.
Working with the VA to address residents’ mental health has also been a great experience, Doroff said.
“I think they’re one of the best organizations I have worked with, as far as for mental health. They have a great team, they listen to us and we can call them whenever we have an issue. What is really nice is that they will work with us and help us be able to manage the situation and maybe get ahead of it,” she said.
One program Doroff started at the Harding Place is the Stars Program. As each resident has a goal or a reason why they were at the facility, the program gives the residents an incentive to reach their goal. For every three stars they earn, they receive a quarter. The money they earn can then be spent on purchasing extra snacks and more.
One example of a goal that may be set is someone with depression.
“Their goal may be to be out of their room for at least two hours each shift other than for meals and medicine because if they’re in their room all the time, the chances of them sleeping and sinking deeper into depression is greater,” she said.
Other activities are also set up throughout the day that encourage the residents to socialize as well as exercise.
The staff at Harding Place has made all the difference for Doroff throughout the years. They all work as a team to make a difference for the residents.
Before Doroff headed out the door on her last day at the Harding Place, the residents gave her a card, in which they had written different things and thanked her for what she had done, even for small things she never realized had made a difference to them.
“It made me feel so good, but it also made me cry,” she said.
It brings her peace knowing that the staff will continue to make a difference for the residents, she said, as she embarks on her new adventure.
The following week after leaving her position at Harding Place, Doroff started working at Resource and Training Solutions in Sartell as a guardian and conservator. Although she is in a new position, she is more than familiar with the tasks.
Doroff said that when her grandpa, Otto Dickman, needed a representative, she helped him. Since she worked with caring for those who are disabled, she knew resources, knew what needed to be done and more.
At first, Dickman lived at in his home on the countryside until he was 96. Doroff arranged home care services, visited him frequently and helped him with various things, such as paying bills.
Later, when the time came, she helped him move to the Pierz Villa and continued to represent him. He lived until he was 101, she said.
In 2015, Doroff’s dad, Doug Dickman, was diagnosed with cancer and died the following year. However, because of her previous experience of representing their dad, the family designated her to represent Doug, as well.
Doroff said that while her sister, Kim, had told her that she clearly had a calling in her life to help people, she recognized the importance for Doroff to find balance. In her new position at Resource and Training Solutions, she will be doing what she did for her grandpa and dad.
“When this came up, I thought, ‘This is it. I can have balance in my life,’” she said.
While she was working at the Harding Place, she also worked with guardians and conservators. She believes having the experience of working on both ends will be beneficial in her new position.
Doroff said her husband, Brad, is quite excited for her new position. While he has been very supportive of her throughout the years — something she is extremely thankful for — he is looking forward to spending more time with her. It’s something she is looking forward to, as well as spending more time with their children and their grandchildren, Eli, Selah, Hannah and Joanna, traveling, listening to music, watching sports and going to music festivals.
