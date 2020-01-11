Donovan Hardheart, 18, no address known, is charged with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Jan. 5 incident when a patrol officer observed a vehicle making a moving violation.
The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver allegedly identified himself as Hardheart, however the name did not show up in the state system and the driver lacked identification.
Law enforcement handcuffed the defendant until they could confirm his identity.
When inspecting the vehicle, law enforcement reportedly noticed a hypodermic needle in the back seat.
Hardheart also allegedly opened a pack of cigarettes and the officer reported seeing a rolled up piece of tinfoil which he believed was related to drug use.
After confirming Hardheart’s identity, the officer searched the vehicle and allegedly found several pieces of paper folded up, one of which contained a white powdery substance which was later tested and found to be 1.43 grams of packaged cocaine.
If convicted, Hardheart faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
