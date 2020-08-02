Hands of Hope, a resource group for those affected by crime and abuse, has seen an increase in those seeking services due to factors surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, said Director Stephenie Och.
“What we’ve seen in the last year is that our services have remained pretty steady up until about the last three months as the COVID-19 impact has made a huge difference for us,” she said.
In mid-March when the first wave of Gov. Walz’ Executive Orders went into effect, staff started working from home, but still providing as many services as possible, such as the crisis line. Hands of Hope proves free and confidential services to anyone impacted by domestic violence, assault, child abuse and more.
A possible impact of the stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 related events, has left victims of domestic abuse more often stuck at home with their abuser, Och said. While Hands of Hope offers its crisis line 24/7, victims have been reaching out in other ways, explaining their inability to speak on the phone in front of their abuser.
“We have seen a huge increase in the number of people that have needed emergency assistance from us. We have given out way more help with some rent and some food and other types of things to people in the last couple months than we have probably in the last year,” Och said.
One factor involved relates to court case hearings being postponed, Och said, a lot of individuals Hands of Hope has helped have been victims of those meant to be sentenced in a criminal trial.
“We worked with about 100 individuals in April in Morrison County and about 100 in May, and then when we opened our office back up again at the end of May it doubled,” Och said. “So in June we’re almost at 200 so I think we’re going to see things really increase and we anticipated that knowing that once the court started opening up again and people could start getting into the office.”
In the past year in Morrison County, Och said the organization has worked with 258 victims of domestic violence, as well as 200 children within those homes. Eighty-six people seeking services were victims of sexual assault, 42 of whom were children. Other people associated included 147 victims of general crime and 77 victims of child abuse, either in the form of neglect, physical abuse or mental abuse.
Since most in-person events have been canceled or postponed, the organization has taken to YouTube for outreach and education. In a normal year, Hands of Hope reaches over 2,600 people with outreach and presentations.
Recently, Hands of Hope started using volunteers again to man the crisis hotline, taking some pressure off of the staff.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Och said.
Hands of Hope has offices in Little Falls, Long Prairie and Staples. To reach the 24-hour crisis line, call (320) 632-4878 in Morrison County or 1 (800) 682-4547 in Todd County. The organization can also be reached by email at advocates.handsofhope@gmail.com or contacted on Facebook messenger.
The Little Falls office can be reached at (320) 632-1657 or by mail at: PO Box 67, Little Falls, MN 56345.
The Long Prairie office can be reached at (320) 732-2319, 1 (888) 732-2319 or by mail at: PO Box 171, Long Prairie, MN 56347.
The Staples office is located at, 200 First St. NE Staples, MN 56479, but does not have a listed office number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.