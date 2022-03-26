Habitat home a dream come true for Little Falls family

After she and her two children had been living with her cousin, his brother and his brother’s four kids, in a cramped five bedroom home for the last one and a half years, Katie Pekula of Little Falls was beyond thrilled to accept the keys to her new home, Tuesday.
Located in southwest Little Falls, the home was built through Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County and is the 21st build in the county.
Although Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County is a non-profit organization, it is not a charity or a give-away program. Instead, the organization builds houses in partnership with Morrison County families who are in need of housing.
In search for affordable housing in the Little Falls area, Pekula said she wasn’t sure at first whether she wanted to find something to rent or to buy a home. When she learned that the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County was accepting applications, she jumped at the opportunity. Being accepted was somewhat of a surreal experience, she said.
Once an application is received, the family relations committee at the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County reviews it and makes recommendations based on the family’s need for adequate housing, their willingness to partner with Habitat and their ability to repay the no-interest mortgage. To further qualify, the family’s income will need to be between 25% to 60% of the average income for Morrison County based on our income guidelines.
The last couple of years, building a home has become increasingly expensive. Currently, the costs for a home that is built through Habitat of Humanity of Morrison County, including the purchase of the land, range between $135,000 and $155,000. While that may seem like a lot, the homes are still affordable to low-income families as there is no profit to be made in the sale of the home. No interest is charged on the mortgage, which are financed over 20 to 30 years, either, said Kathy Lange, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County.
The homeowner will need to work a minimum of 300 hours into the build. These hours can be evenly split with family members to do painting, woodwork finishes, building walls, cleaning up after contractors, supplying lunch for volunteers and more, Lange said.
Pekula said she is extremely thankful for all of the help and support she has received throughout the project, especially from her dad, Jeff Pekula.
“He has done so much,” she said.
A couple of other family members who have helped a lot with the build include her uncle, Randy Pekula, and her cousin, Bryon Sanderson. Building Manager Kale Brastad was absolutely wonderful, too, Pekula said.
“I am so thankful,” she said.
The home includes three bedrooms, a kitchen with an open dining and living room area, a bathroom and a utility room. Of all the rooms, Pekula said the kitchen is her favorite, because of how it looks.
“I love cooking, so I am looking forward to spending alot of time in there,” she said.
In the kitchen, as well as throughout the home, Pekula said she chose to go oil rubbed bronze finishes on all of the faucets, light fixtures and other finishes. All of the rooms also have in-floor heating, she said.
There is also a small island in the kitchen, which adds more storage space. Although the stove top will be delivered any day now, Pekula said she was surprised at how smooth ordering went for appliances and other items needed for the build. For the appliances in the kitchen—
stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, she chose the color black.
One of the tasks for the project was to pick out what colors she wanted, from appliances to the color of the walls.
“I had so much fun doing that,” Pekula said.
It also didn’t take her very long to decide as she already had a vision of what she wanted, she said.
Pekula chose a natural tan color for the walls in the kitchen and dining room and living room area. The flooring has more of a rustic slab wood look to it, she said.
Both of Pekula’s children will get their own room. While Sierra,7, has had her own room before, it will be the first time for her son, RJ, 4.
Sierra’s bedroom was painted in a shade of green. Since she’s really into mermaids and unicorns, her room will be decorated in that theme, Pekula said. The bedroom also has a standard-sized closet.
RJ’s room was painted in a medium grey color. Initially, he had requested that all of the walls be painted with a variety of dinosaurs.
“I wasn’t ready for that yet, so he got a dinosaur bedspread and then we’re kind of going on colors with that,” she said.
The master bedroom was painted in a medium grey color. While all of the bedrooms have roomy closets, the one in the master bedroom also has a light inside — a feature Pekula likes.
As to when the family will move into the home, Pekula said she isn’t quite sure, but is planning to do so as soon as they can. Once spring arrives, she plans to seed the yard with grass seeds and eventually create a fenced-in area where the children can have their swing set and trampoline.
Looking back at the adventure she’s had since the groundbreaking, Oct. 21, 2021, Pekula said she was surprised at how smoothly everything went. Building the home wasn’t really difficult either for her since she had past experience with building. Her dad built his house, she said.
Besides Pekula, Sierra and RJ, the new house will be home to the family’s rabbit, Smokey, and kitten, Shania.
The home was dedicated
Monday, March 21, with Sister Julien Dirkes presenting gifts, quilts and a Bible. The opening and closing prayers as well as the candle lighting ceremony were held by Pastor Beth Pottratz with the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls.
Throughout its years of presence in the community, the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County has had its office located in a variety of places. Since the beginning of March, the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County is now located at First Lutheran Church on Riverview Drive in Little Falls.
