Minnesota summers were made for trips to the cabin, boat rides on the lake and farmers market outings, not food shelf visits. Children are home from school and the family budget is tight. The Morrison County Food Shelf helps provide nutritious fruits, vegetables, dairy and proteins to these families and needs your help this summer.
Make a bigger impact on hunger in our community this July.
Every day, Minnesotans make over 10,000 visits to food shelves statewide — that is more than seven visits to a food shelf every minute if food shelves were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In 2020, Minnesota food shelf visits were up 7% from the year before, setting a new record high of over 3.8 million visits. Even before COVID-19, there was a record level of need across the state.
You can make a difference this year by donating throughout the month of July. The more you donate, the larger our food shelf’s grant from Open our Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be. The challenge funds will proportionally match your donation. Your financial donation will go further due to our buying power. We can purchase food from our food bank for pennies on the pound.
Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger in Minnesota. Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless funds the purchase and transfer of more than 1 million pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products to food shelves every year. Open our Heart to the Hungry and Homeless also provides grants for food shelves and food banks to get the equipment they need — like freezers, shelving and trucks — to be able to serve the growing number of Minnesotans who can’t afford enough food for their families.
Hunger Solutions Minnesota is the statewide organization that coordinates this challenge grant opportunity. Hunger Solutions works to end hunger via the Minnesota Food HelpLine and by advancing fair public nutrition policies on behalf of hungry Minnesotans. Hunger Solutions also connects Minnesota’s food shelves with funding and technical assistance to support the 10,000-plus daily food shelf visits statewide.
Thank you for Opening Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless in our community.
Marilyn Gulden is the director of the Morrison County Food Shelf in Little Falls.
